BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Imo Airport

Facebook user Owell Chukwu confirmed the incident, sharing a picture revealing thich flames over what appeared to be the arrival hall of the airport, with a few passengers seen scampering to safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2019

There is an incident of fire outbreak at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, also known as Imo State Airport.

Facebook user Owell Chukwu confirmed the incident, sharing a picture revealing thich flames over what appeared to be the arrival hall of the airport, with a few passengers seen scampering to safety.

An airport subsequently told SaharaReporters that the fire began at about 2pm and lasted almost an hour.

"It happened at the arrival department of the airport," said the cource, "but Fire Service offcials arrived early enough to prevent loss of life, even though some equipment were damaged."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Corruption N-Power Beneficiaries Lament Extortion In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Keystone Bank MD Obeahon Ohiwerei Resigns
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News President Buhari's Delivers 50-Point Independence Day Speech
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Petrol Subsidy Returns As Nigeria Pays N28 Per Liter To Avoid Civil Uprising
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Osinbajo In Closed-Door Meeting With APC Rebel Ali Ndume
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Gives Account Of How Publicly-Raised Campaign Funds Were Spent
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Two Nigerians Stabbed To Death In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME NAHCO Official Hit With Wood By Customs Agents Suffers Internal Brain Damage
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Greedy Train Station Officials Hoard Tickets, Triple Prices As Abuja-Kaduna Kidnappers Scare Passengers Away From Road
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Councillors Exchange Punches With Local Govt Chairman Over Diversion Of Millions Of Naira Released By Okowa For Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad