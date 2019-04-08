BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Imo Airport

There is an incident of fire outbreak at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, also known as Imo State Airport.

Facebook user Owell Chukwu confirmed the incident, sharing a picture revealing thich flames over what appeared to be the arrival hall of the airport, with a few passengers seen scampering to safety.

An airport subsequently told SaharaReporters that the fire began at about 2pm and lasted almost an hour.

"It happened at the arrival department of the airport," said the cource, "but Fire Service offcials arrived early enough to prevent loss of life, even though some equipment were damaged."