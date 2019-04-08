CDC Chairman Begs Residents To Return Home After Cultists Attack Community In Rivers

Sunny Odum, Chairman of Rumuolumeni Community Development Committee (CDC), has appealed to residents of the community to come back to their homes after fleeing due to attack by cult members.

The residents fled their homes after the community was attacked by some gunmen identified to be cult members on Sunday.

The gunmen moved from one house to another in search of members of a rival cultist group.

Eight people were shot and killed by the cult members, according to Odum, who added that security personnel have been deployed to the community to maintain law and order in the area.

Confirming the incident, Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers State Police spokesperson, however, stated that cult group killed only three people in the search.

“It was a cult fight and as at the time I got a report from Rumuolumeni Police Division today, only three persons were confirmed dead while several others who sustained gunshot injuries were being treated at different hospitals," he said.

Omoni stated that some people connected to the killings have been arrested and an investigation is going on to apprehend all the cult members.

