Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating

The Law student withdrew the money but did not discover until he had paid a driver, who threatened to deal with him before accepting his explanation that the money was withdrawn from an ATM after seeing the debit alert. But for that evidence, he wouldn’t have narrowly escaped mob action.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2019

Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, almost landed in trouble at the weekend hewithdrew fake a note from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

On Friday afternoon, Koye withdrew the sum of N3,000 only to discover one of the three N1,000 notes to be counterfeit. 

The Law student withdrew the money but did not discover until he had paid a driver, who threatened to deal with him before accepting his explanation that the money was withdrawn from an ATM after seeing the debit alert. But for that evidence, he wouldn’t have narrowly escaped mob action.

"The complaint from a number of bank users is that ATMs now release fake currencies, which customers rarely discover on time because they are usually hidden among other notes, the exception being the withdrawal of single currencies," he lamented. "Across various parts of Nigeria, fake notes were used in vote-buying during the elections and they are now in circulation."

A Nigerian bank user Ojuse Omotayo Richmond also said he had had such experiences.

“I have a series of those experiences with fake notes, also with torn money,” he said. “That is why anytime I go to the ATM, I do not only count but also check before leaving the ATM so that their camera can capture me.”

Ben Oladoye, another complainant, said it is common occurrence in Nigeria to notice fake notes from cash withdrawn from ATMs.

Fake money is hard to identify, as the recent counterfeits look very much like the original and even have all the stamps and markers of identification. The paper texture is the best way to know counterfeits; the paper material used is different from that of real money. Also, raising it to the sun or any source of light may assist in differentiating fake from original.

Reports lodged to banks indicate the banks first view their CCTV records and then the withdrawal alerts of the bank statement before offering apologies and changing the money.

A banker who asked not to be named told SaharaReporters that banks are indeed concerned about the frequency with which customers walk into banking halls to return fakes notes withdrawn from ATM points. He noted that while the ratio of fakes notes to original notes withdrawn over the counter inside banking halls is as negligible as 1:30,000,000, that of ATM points is very slightly higher at 1:24,000,000. 

"Any fake note presented after withdrawal over the counter is immediately retrieved, perforated and replaced with the customer," he said. "Although there is no law mandating replacement of fake snotes withdrawn at ATM points, banks still use their discreyion to replace them."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Station Torched As Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Two Residents in Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME CDC Chairman Begs Residents To Return Home After Cultists Attack Community In Rivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Everyone Knows The Penalty For Drugs Is Death' — Saudi Arabia Defends Execution of Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Gives Account Of How Publicly-Raised Campaign Funds Were Spent
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019 Elections, Tragedy For Igbo People, Says APGA Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Station Torched As Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Two Residents in Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections All Eyes On Leo Ogor, Uduaghan, Ogboru, Okowa As Delta Elections Tribunal Begins Sitting
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME CDC Chairman Begs Residents To Return Home After Cultists Attack Community In Rivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Everyone Knows The Penalty For Drugs Is Death' — Saudi Arabia Defends Execution of Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad