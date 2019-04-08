Judiciary Staff Union Threatens To Embark On Strike Over Proposed Sack Of Kogi Chief Judge

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has threatened a nationwide strike action over the decision of Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State, to remove Nasir Ajanah, Chief Judge of the state, over the non remittance of accrued revenue to the judiciary by the state government.

The State House of Assembly had recommended the removal of the Chief Judge to Governor Bello last week.

However, Marwan Mustapha Adamu, National President of JUSUN, threatened that judiciary staff members would withdraw their services from all courts if the Governor proceeds with the removal of the CJ.

Adamu said: “We condemn this wicked recommendation for the removal of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah by the State House.

“We warn against total shutdown of the nation's judiciary in solidarity with our members in the state who have been on strike for five months over this matter and also that the matter is pending in Court.

“We see this action by the lawmakers as an affront to the Judiciary and against doctrine of separation of powers as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

“We also believe that for the Assembly to even deliberate on the matter is subjudice, since the issue is before the court.”

Judiciary workers in the state are yet to be paid salaries for eight months after the state government took over the payment of judiciary staff salaries.

Funds accruing to the state judiciary have not been remitted and workers had approached the National Industrial Court to get a ruling that the executive lacked the power to withhold funds accruing to the Judiciary, and that its continued refusal to remit such funds were unconstitutional, "illegal, ultra vires, wrong, of no effect, null and void".

