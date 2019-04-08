Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2019

Daily Trust

Kidnappers in Taraba have decided to hold on to Alhaji Usman Mayo, a businessman in Taraba State, after collecting the sum of N100million as ransom.

Mallam Ibrahim Takum, spokesperson of Mayo, told Daily Trust newspaper that Mayo has spent not less than 40 days in the custody of the kidnappers.

Narrating steps to rescue Mayo, Takum stated that the kidnappers requested for a sum of N100million, which was paid immediately.

He, however, expressed disdain at the kidnappers for demanding another N100million before Mayo would be freed.

He added that the kidnappers cut off communication when the family of Mayo was negotiating the sum and have since been unreachable.

When contacted, ASP David Misal, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, said he had no update on the case but promised to check his records.

Takum revealed that family and relatives of Mayo are in fear over whether he is still alive or not.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

