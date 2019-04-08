Osinbajo In Closed-Door Meeting With APC Rebel Ali Ndume

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with rebel senator Ali Ndume behind closed doors.

Ndume, a former Senate Leader and senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, is keen on contesting for Senate President against the wishes of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which favours Ahmed Lawan, Yobe North senator. Lawan was also the party's choice in 2015, but he eventually lost out to Bukola Saraki, who stunned his party men by entering an alliance with the opposition peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

SaharaReporters learnt that Ndume arrived at the Vice President’s office at about 2:30pm, and refrained from saying anything to the media.

The meeting was still going on as of press time.

Ndume has so far rebuffed all attempts of the party leadership, including that of Bola Tinubu, National Leader, to convince him to shelve his ambition for Lawan.

Over the weekend, some pro-Lawan senators were in Maiduguri, Borno State, in an attempt to persuade Governor Kashim Shettima, believed to be one of Ndume’s top backers, to have a rethrink.

However, getting wind of the visit, the Governor travelled out of town.