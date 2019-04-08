SUBEB Folds Arms Six Months After Investigation Exposing Massive Malpractice At Lagos Common Entrance Centre

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has kept mum despite investigative evidences showing massive examination malpractice during its state-organised placement examination, also known as Common Entrance.

Six months ago, SaharaReporters detailed how schools in Lagos State connived with Lagos State invigilators to compromise the state’s secondary school entrance exams.

In one of the revelations, an invigilator, identified as Toye Lukmon of Yufaith Private School, was captured on camera dictating answers to the pupils during the placement examination held at Tulabville Private School at 53 Omidindun Street, Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

Similarly, at Wesley Girls Senior Secondary School, Yaba, another Centre for the Lagos State Placement Examinations, pupils were captured cheating during the examination while Lagos State designated invigilators looked away as many of them had been bribed by school owners.

The investigation also revealed how easy it is to enrol children for the examination in different primary schools in Lagos State.

As part of the multimedia investigation, Ajenifuja Kazeem, a staff member of SUBEB, was also indicted as he organised a fake First School Leaving Certificate For the undercover reporter.

The board denied Kazeem, saying the board it had no employee by that name.

However, Ganiyu Oluremi Sopeyin, the Executive Chairman of the board, told SaharaReporters that Idayat Adebule, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, who is also the Commissioner for education, has set up an enquiry panel to look into schools indicted in the investigations.

Six months after the alleged committee was set up, the board has kept mum over the outcome of the committee.

Several text messages and phone calls to the board's Public Relations Officer (PRO) went unanswered.

On Friday, April 5, when SaharaReporters called him, he said he would call back as he was driving. He never called back nor answered follow-up calls to his phone.

He also did not respond to text messages and WhatsApp messages requesting the outcome of the committee set up by the board.

When he was called again on Monday, April 8, his phone rang multiple times without answer. When someone, a woman, finally picked the come, she said the PRO was in a meeting.