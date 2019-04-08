Supreme Court Ends Magnus Abe’s Dream Of Toppling Tonye Cole As Rivers APC Gov Candidate

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed the suit filed by Senator Magnus Abe challenging the outcome of the primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Abe had rejected the ruling of the Federal High court in Port Harcourt on January 7 nullifying the elections conducted by the two factions of the party in the state.

The court also ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission should not accept the candidature of both Abe and Tonye Cole to represent the party on the basis that they were not conducted according to the law.

In a fresh and unanimous ruling on Monday, Tanko Mohammed, acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, struck out the case on the basis that it lacks merit.

The court also pronounced that the “suit is incompetent and a gross violation of order 2 rule 8 of the Supreme Court rules”.

The case was presided over by a seven-man panel headed by the acting CJN

Abe prayed the court to make a pronouncement on the legality of the primary election conducted by the two factions of the APC in Rivers.