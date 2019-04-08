#WorldHealthDay: Pink Oak Demands Mandatory Insurance Coverage For Cancer Care

A statement made available to SaharaReporters by Sr. Laz Ude Eze, the Executive Director, noted that qualitative healthcare should be made available, affordable and accessible to every Nigerian so as to guarantee right to life as provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2019

As the global health community commemorated the World Health Day on Sunday, The Pink Oak Cancer Trust called on the President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors of the 36 states of the Federation to work in synergy and establish a mandatory health insurance to cover cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A statement made available to SaharaReporters by Sr. Laz Ude Eze, the Executive Director, noted that qualitative healthcare should be made available, affordable and accessible to every Nigerian so as to guarantee right to life as provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"Nigeria accounts for the highest number of cancer-related deaths in the world not because the cancer cannot be treated or cured but due to inability of patients to afford care and a lack of adequate facilities and manpower to provide quality care," Eze said.

"The Pink Oak and partners are raising money to fund the treatment of patients in early stages of cancer in Nigeria to provide a short to medium-term solution to the financial barriers to treatment. More so, the Pink Oak calls on well-meaning Nigerians to donate to the foundation to enable it raise N350 million and sponsor the treatment of 100 or more cancer patients this year.

He also enjoined the government at all levels to increase budgetary allocations for health and work towards achieving universal health coverage by 2030.  

Pink Oak co-funds treatment of eligible cancer patients recommended by any of its member-NGOs, namely Breast Without Spot (Enugu), Cancer Aware Nigeria (Lagos), Medicaid Cancer Foundation (Abuja), Pink Africa Foundation (Calabar), Project Pink Blue (Abuja), St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation (Lagos), Sebeccly Cancer Care (Lagos) and Patela Care Foundation (Ibadan). 

The theme of the World Health Day 2019 is 'Universal Health Coverage' — a situation where every citizen has health insurance coverage and can afford quality healthcare without financial difficulty. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Dramatic Photos Show Poverty–Ravaged Community Where Chevron Gas Explosion Took Place In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kenya Moves To Deny Entry From Ebola Hotspots
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cuba Contributing 165 health workers to Sierra Leone, But WHO Says 1500 Needed
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Liberia: Between Ebola And The Tyranny Of Western Stooge, Sirleaf
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari ‘Fit As A Fiddle’, APC Campaign Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Kano, Nearly Crushes Tricycle Operator
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Federal University Of Technology Identifies Students Who Died In Sex Romp In Imo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Blade of Nigeria Air Force Helicopter Accidentally Chops Off The Head Of Aircraftman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Me? Step Down?' — Osinbajo Fails To Convince Ndume To Withdraw For Lawan Despite Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Osinbajo In Closed-Door Meeting With APC Rebel Ali Ndume
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business Fake Note Withdrawn From ATM Almost Lands Nigerian University Student Heavy Beating
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Refuse To Release Businessman After Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Innoson Tells GTB: Stop Wasting Your Time... Convert The N8.8bn Debt Into Shares And hand It To Us
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Two Nigerians Stabbed To Death In South Africa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Supreme Court Ends Magnus Abe’s Dream Of Toppling Tonye Cole As Rivers APC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad