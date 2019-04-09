BREAKING: Ozekhome Scores One Over Magu As Court Endorses Substituted Service On EFCC Boss

Ubani, a former President of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Enai, the former lawmaker representing Bayelsa, were invited and detained by EFCC operatives on March 19. They were detained for standing as sureties for Ngozi Olejeme, who once served as the Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund from 2009 till 2015. They are still yet to be charged to court by the EFCC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2019

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, has granted leave for substituted service on Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Silvanus Oriji gave the order of substituted service on Tuesday, after listening to the submissions of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to an Abuja-based lawyer Monday Ubani and former senator Christopher Enai.

On March 26, Justice Orji granted leave to an ex-parte motion filed by Ozekhome for EFCC to charge Ubani and Enai to court or release them on bail on or before March 28.

The judge held that the court had the power to make an order for substituted service of the process where it appears that prompt service cannot be conveniently effected.

”In exercise of the power of the court under Order 7 rule 11, I grant this motion,” he said.

Ishaya Markus, the bailiff, was denied access to Magu by armed security personnel at his office at the EFCC headquarters.

Ozekhome said the operatives told the bailiff that he could only see Magu on an invitation.

In the ex-parte motion, Ozekhome prayed the court to order form 48 and 49 be served on any officer at the mail registry of the EFCC Chairman and the legal department at the headquarters in Jabi.

He also prayed an order of the court to post same at the gate of the EFCC's head office.

Ubani, a former President of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Enai, the former lawmaker representing Bayelsa, were invited and detained by EFCC operatives on March 19.

They were detained for standing as sureties for Ngozi Olejeme, who once served as the Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund from 2009 till 2015.

They are still yet to be charged to court by the EFCC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Innoson Tells GTB: Stop Wasting Your Time... Convert The N8.8bn Debt Into Shares And hand It To Us
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Ooni’s Brother, Ex-NUJ Chair, Others To Appear In Court Over 'Bungled' Housing Scheme
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Three TASUED NASU Executives To Spend 15 Years In Jail Over N6.6m Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Supreme Court Ends Magnus Abe’s Dream Of Toppling Tonye Cole As Rivers APC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Innoson Tells GTB: Stop Wasting Your Time... Convert The N8.8bn Debt Into Shares And hand It To Us
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Ooni’s Brother, Ex-NUJ Chair, Others To Appear In Court Over 'Bungled' Housing Scheme
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Shoot, Arrest One 'Of The Seven Armed Robbers' Who Killed Seven At Ondo Bank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Me? Step Down?' — Osinbajo Fails To Convince Ndume To Withdraw For Lawan Despite Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 20 Dead, Scores Injured As 'Men In Military Uniform' Invade Kaduna Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Strange But True. Lagos School Now Takes Waste Plastic Bottles In Lieu Of Fees
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Three TASUED NASU Executives To Spend 15 Years In Jail Over N6.6m Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Iran Designates US Central Command 'Terrorist Organisation'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Six Gunned Down As Robbers Hit The Only Commercial Bank In Ondo Community
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Military Ejects 5,000 Occupants Of Borno Village For 'Harbouring Boko Haram'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad