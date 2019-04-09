BREAKING: Senate Confirms Chairman, MD/CEO Of North East Development Commission

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Major-General Paul Tarfa (rtd) as Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The appointments of Mohammed Goni Alkali as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEDC, and nine other members, were also confirmed.

The confirmation of appointments was made at the Senate's plenary on Tuesday.

Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, made a presentation on the nominees of the board.

Other members of the NEDC board are Musa Umar Yashi, Muhammad Jawa B., Omar Maiwada Mohammed, Hon. David Sabo Kente, Asmau Mai-Eka Mohammed, Hon. Benjamin Tilley Adanyi, Hon. Olawale Oshun, Dr. T.E.O. Ekechi and Obasuke McDonald.

In her remarks on the nomination, Senator Binta Masi noted that since the MD/CEO is from Borno State, and the headquarters of the commission is located in the same state, other states affected by insurgency should be considered.

According to Masi, the late Senator Ali Wakili had suggested that the headquarters be in Bauchi State, but was turned down for further negotiations. She, however, wondered why the decision was made in favour of Borno.

Meanwhile, Nyako said Masi's observation was noted but that a decision had been taken at a conference of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Recall that in our bill, we left that issue open and during the hearing we agreed that if the headquarters should be in Borno, someone from elsewhere should be Chief Executive Officer. It was the House bill that came with zoning within Borno. They had overwhelming votes in support of that during our conference and in the spirit of democracy we had to succumb," Nyako said.

Also responding to Masi's observation, Senator Bala Na’Allah, the Deputy Senate Leader, said: “The citing of the headquarters is because the entire country associated the beginning of insurgency to Borno and other most affected states are Adamawa and Yobe states. So, chairman for the commission is from Adamawa and the choice of Alkali is for certain convenience, which is required to galvanise support with the least inconvenience.

“Also, it should be noted that the action of the Executive led to choice of Alkali, while citing of the NEDC in Borno is legislative action and in the spirit of cooperation among arms of government we should let that go and confirm them.”

After further deliberations, the nominees were confirmed.