DEVELOPING: Damaturu Residents Currently Fleeing As Boko Haram Attacks With Anti-Aircraft Guns

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2019

Thousands of residents of Maisandari area of Maiduguri, capital of Yobe State, are currently fleeing for their lives as their end of Damaturu is being attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

A villager who pleaded not to be named so as not to put his life at risk told SaharaReporters that the attackers came through the eastern part of the town and started shooting sporadically.

“We were outside my house when I saw them approaching in hilux vans that are laden with anti-aircraft guns,” he said.

“We all scattered. If you listen well, you’ll hear sounds of gunshot in the background. Please pray for our souls.”

SaharaReporters can confirm that the Military is currently providing resistance, as heavily-armed soldiers were sighted advancing towards the direction of the insurgents in many hilux vans and five armoured personal carriers with many hilux vans.

More to follow…

