Iran Designates US Central Command 'Terrorist Organisation'

On Monday, President Donald Trump had designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a foreign terrorist organisation. Iran announced its own response by the country's official news agency, the IRNA, minutes later.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2019

In a retaliatory decision amid palpable tension between Iran and the United States of America, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has designated the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and all its military forces as a terrorist organisation.

On Monday, President Donald Trump had designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a foreign terrorist organisation.

Iran announced its own response by the country's official news agency, the IRNA, minutes later.

Trump had said that the US “recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft.”

Iran has since described the move by Washington as "illegal and foolish act".

IRNA said in a statement that It “declares that it considers the regime of the US a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ and ‘the Central Command of America, known as CENTCOM’ and all forces related to it "terrorist groups.'"

