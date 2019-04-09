More Money Coming To The Police As Senate Passes Police Trust Fund Bill

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Nigerian Police Trust Fund Bill (HB 1583).

The bill was passed at the Senate's plenary on Tuesday.

This comes days after Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the Inspector General of Police, was given the assurance that the Senate would fast-track work on both the Police Trust Fund Bill and the Police Reform Bill.

The House of Representatives has also given assent to the bill.

Speaking on the passage of the bill on Tuesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki said: "By passing this bill, we will be creating big strides towards providing and improving security and the policing in our country.

“One of the major concerns has always been the issue of funding. We believe that this bill will provide the funding needed for training and recruitment. I am confident that by the time we lay the report on the Police Reform Bill, we would have gone a long way in moving the Police in the right direction."