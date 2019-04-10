446 Nigerians Currently In UAE Prisons, Says Ambassador

Rimi said: "Although there is no exact record of our citizens in the UAE, owing to the inability to register them on arrival, the number of Nigerians resident in the country is estimated at about 10,000.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, Nigeria's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirate, says a total of 446 Nigerians are currently in prisons in UAE.

He stated this on Tuesday during President Muhammadu Buhari 's town hall meeting with Nigerians residing in UAE.

Rimi said: "Although there is no exact record of our citizens in the UAE, owing to the inability to register them on arrival, the number of Nigerians resident in the country is estimated at about 10,000. Out of this number, about 2,017  are students in various universities.

"It is disheartening to state that 446 Nigerians are currently serving different terms in prisons across UAE on account of committing various crimes including possession and consumption of hard drugs and engagement in armed robbery."

Rimi added that in the spirit of forgiveness, tolerance and accommodation, UAE government had granted amnesty to all irregular students in the counrty.

He said: "In  2018, a total of 5,774 standard passports were issued by the embassy, out of which 3,164 were specifically issued during the amnesty programme. Furthermore, 1,346 emergency travelling certificates were issued to Nigerians to facilitate their return home."

The ambassador added that Nigerians were granted amnesty to enable them live and pursue their legitimate businesses in the country.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Three Rectors In ICPC Net Over N10.2m Bribe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Fire Service Chief, Six Others Regain Freedom From Kidnappers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Accused Of Collecting N2.4m To Perform Spiritual Cleansing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ozekhome Scores One Over Magu As Court Endorses Substituted Service On EFCC Boss
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Cancels High Court's Sacking Of APC Senator, David Umaru
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Damaturu Residents Currently Fleeing As Boko Haram Attacks With Anti-Aircraft Guns
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents 'Meet Their Waterloo' In Damaturu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Confirms Chairman, MD/CEO Of North East Development Commission
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Strange But True. Lagos School Now Takes Waste Plastic Bottles In Lieu Of Fees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Money Amnesty Office Justifies N88m Beauty Salon Contract
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad