Amnesty Office Justifies N88m Beauty Salon Contract

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, noted that the N88million contract sum for 22 beneficiaries was valued at N4million per beneficiary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Channels TV

The Amnesty Office has insisted that the award of the N88million contract for the empowerment of Niger Delta youth in barbing and beauty salon business under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), did not breach any legal conditions.

According to the Amnesty office, the contract, which was awarded to Messrs Tovo Vicks Nigeria Enterprises Limited, was part of efforts to provide skills for human capital development in line with its mandate.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant (Media) to Professor Charles Dokubo,

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, noted that the N88million contract sum for 22 beneficiaries was valued at N4million per beneficiary.

He broke down the cost as follows: Provision of refresher/entrepreneurial training course to prepare beneficiaries for effective management of their businesses; land acquisition or shop rent for use by the beneficiaries; business name registration, tax papers, account opening and branding; provision of mentorship/monitoring and evaluation for three months after successful setup process for beneficiaries; comprehensive documentation of empowered beneficiaries, among others.

The statement continued: "We wish to state that the contract was awarded in line with due process and the company, Tovo Vicks Nigeria Ent. Limited is duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, with RC 1150012.

“Therefore, Prof. Dokubo did no wrong by awarding the contract in furtherance of the mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. However, it should be noted that the implementation of the contract is yet to commence.

“This clarification has become necessary in view of the post of a bromide of the contract award letter in the social media by mischief makers, thereby causing opprobrious remarks from undiscerning members of the public.

“Prof. Charles Dokubo will not be distracted by the antics of enemies of progress whose aggression to grab contracts at the Amnesty Programme and pocket funds meant for the training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the programme has been effectively checkmated. It is no longer business as usual."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Gives Budget Committee Thursday Deadline To Submit Report Or Else...
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Sacrificed Second Term Ambition For Africa's Future, Says Jonathan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ihedioha: Imo In A Hurry To Recover; No Need For Fanfare During Inauguration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Moulded By Auchi Poly, Trained By Oxford, Harvard... Meet Ebenezer Onyeagwu, The New MD/CEO Of Zenith Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police More Money Coming To The Police As Senate Passes Police Trust Fund Bill
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ozekhome Scores One Over Magu As Court Endorses Substituted Service On EFCC Boss
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Cancels High Court's Sacking Of APC Senator, David Umaru
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Damaturu Residents Currently Fleeing As Boko Haram Attacks With Anti-Aircraft Guns
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents 'Meet Their Waterloo' In Damaturu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Confirms Chairman, MD/CEO Of North East Development Commission
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Strange But True. Lagos School Now Takes Waste Plastic Bottles In Lieu Of Fees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 446 Nigerians Currently In UAE Prisons, Says Ambassador
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad