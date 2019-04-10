Boko Haram Insurgents 'Meet Their Waterloo' In Damaturu

"Consequently, many terrorists met their waterloo, some were also wounded and the following items/equipment were recovered: two Gun Trucks, 2 Anti Aircraft Guns, 1 60 Millimetre Mortar, 4 AK 47 Rifles, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun and 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition (NATO)."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Boko Haram insurgents have suffered yet another heavy loss in their planned attack on Damaturu, Yobe State, the Nigerian Military has said.

On Tuesday evening, the Military ambushed and killed scores of the terrorists who had planned to launch an attack on Yobe State capital.

According to Lieutenant Njoka Irabor, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, the troops ambushed Boko Haram around Maisandari village and neutralised several of its fighters.

"Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of  Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, successfully laid an ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), that attempted to attack Damaturu, Yobe State at about 5:15 pm, Tuesday the 9th of April 2019.

"The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community on the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

"The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant troops and the well-coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. 

"Consequently, many terrorists met their waterloo, some were also wounded and the following items/equipment were recovered: two Gun Trucks, 2 Anti Aircraft Guns, 1 60 Millimetre Mortar, 4 AK 47 Rifles, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun and 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition (NATO)."

Irabor further said: "Troops have embarked on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, mop-up/combing of the general area is ongoing."

He assured the public that further details and possible recoveries would be provided upon completion of the mop-up operations.

SaharaReporters, New York

