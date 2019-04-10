Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku

Onochie added that Atiku should caution himself lest he gets tried for treason, and advised Atiku to face his court case against the President's victory, rather than stirring up mischief.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, says Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should be glad he is walking free and not rotting away in jail.

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Onochie said she saw some photos of Atiku with "weird inscriptions" on them. Although, she did not mention what exactly the inscriptions on the photo of the former  Vice-President were. 

She wrote: "I just returned from Abuja and saw Atiku photos with some weird inscriptions.

"For one who is lucky to be walking free, whatever he is planning, he shouldn't forget that we have a President in place.

"Nigerians should insist that treason is treated as treason. He should counsel himself.

"When you lose an election, you either congratulate the victor or you challenge the election results in court.

"After foot-dragging, Atiku has now managed to go to court. It's in the best  interest of the nation that he continues in that legal path instead of stirring mischief."
 

