Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya

The Federal High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has remanded Mrs. Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja in prison.

Mrs. Ochiga-Ogbuja is the wife of the lecturer who, together with his son, allegedly raped 13-year-old Ochanya, to death.

Andrew Ogbuja, Felicia's husband and senior lecturer at Benue State Polytechnic, and Victor Ogbuja, her son and a final year student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, were alleged to have serially raped Ochanya for more than five years.

Ochanya died in October 2018 due to complications arising from the alleged sexual molestation she suffered at the hands of father and son.

Though the lecturer has remained in prison custody, his son is still large.

However, Ochiga-Ogbuja, an employee of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, is standing trial on one count of failing to take action against the sexual exploitation of the deceased by her husband and her son.

The prosecution said her inaction is an offence contrary to Section 13(4) (b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

She is also facing trial for harbouring Ochanya, knowing that she was likely to be sexually exploited by her husband and son.

However, Ochiga-Ogbuja pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

Swansta Bassan, the prosecuting counsel, urged the court, to remand her in prison pending the commencement of the trial.

David Ojile, the defence counsel, however, prayed the court to admit his client to bail.

He reminded the court of his client's bail application dated April 5, 2019.

In his ruling, Justice M.O. Olajuwon, who granted her bail in the sum of N2million, remanded Ochiga-Ogbuja in prison pending when she meets the conditions of bail.

The judge adjourned the case till May 10, 2019.