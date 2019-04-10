Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says the bench warrant issued against him by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja is "a mere academic exercise".

He also said the Nigerian government could not incite the world against him.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IPOB leader said: "The international and diplomatic community would surely ignore the bench warrant.

"I remain eternally grateful to my sureties for standing by me all through my travails, trials and tribulations.

"It smacks of judicial persecution for Justice Binta Nyako handling my case to claim that my sureties had withdrawn their surety. Justice Binta Nyako's bench warrant against me makes the judiciary complicit in the persecution of innocent people and IPOB since mid-2015.

"Where a case is for hearing of the motion, the trial judge must hear the motion and adjourn for any other process. On no account should they hear a motion and hear the merits of the matter, not to talk about delivering judgement. The judge may consider doing that in the very rare circumstance of consent by parties.

"When a matter has been adjourned for a particular purpose, it is my view that the business of the court on the day the matter is adjourned is the purpose for which it was adjourned.

"It is expected that parties have come prepared for that purpose for which it was adjourned. If it is expedient to change the purpose, it cannot be done by the court sou motu (on its own) as the parties must agree."

Kanu maintained that in March last year, a continental human rights court restrained the Nigerian government from persecuting members of IPOB, regretting that the government had yet to obey the order.

He said: "The arrest, detention and murder of IPOB family members is illegal, unconstitutional and in breach of the written laws of Nigeria. The fact that judges and supposed legal practitioners allow this travesty to continue is indicative of the level of ignorance that pervades the Nigerian Judiciary."

Kanu, together with other IPOB members facing trial for alleged treason, has not appeared in court for months after he was granted bail.

Justice Nyako revoked the bail granted Kanu in 2017 and issued an arrest warrant against him, citing his continued absence from court.

