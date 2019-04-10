Ihedioha: Imo In A Hurry To Recover; No Need For Fanfare During Inauguration

He said the people of the state could not wait to welcome a new administration, having been subjected to the suffering caused by bad governance over the years by the Okorocha-led administration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Emeka Ihedioha, the Governor-elect of Imo State, says his desire is to have an inauguration devoid of fanfare come May 29.

He stated this in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the committee saddled with the responsibility of organising the ceremony.

Speaking on the reason for his decision, he said with the challenges of governance before him, he did not require an elaborate inauguration.

Ihedioha, however, accused Rochas Okorocha, the outgoing Governor, of running the state aground.

He promised the people of Imo an administration that would obey the rule of law and follow due process.

His word: "We intend to take off with an international denomination service, inaugural lecture and sundry activities specifically designed, taking into consideration the sorry state of affairs of the state and the need to reflect the realities on ground in Imo today.

"We want a sombre ceremony devoid of the usual pomp heralding a new administration.

"Of course, the PDP and Imo  people are entitled to a little celebration of a hard-won victory; a victory heralded as a liberation of the state from the shackles of bad governance, maladministration, destruction of the structures and institutions of representative  government, nepotism and absolute lack of due process in the way governmental business is conducted.

"We must, however, not celebrate too much but get ready for the great and difficult task ahead. Imo State is in  a hurry to cover."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

