Imo Tribunal Grants Nwosu Permission To Inspect Election Materials, Including Card Reader Data

The tribunal also granted Nwosu leave to inspect “Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E, EC 17A, EC 25A, EC 25B, EC 40A, EC 40G, EC 40H; all the incident forms filed by voters in all the polling units in the election; the list of permanent voter cards collected and used in the election; all the card readers used in the election; data of accredited voters as captured by all the smart card readers deployed during the 9th March, 2019 governorship election."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Imo State Election Tribunal has granted Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), leave to access the materials used during the governorship election on March 9, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the election with 273,404 votes over Uche Nwosu, who polled 190,364 votes.

Nwosu, the son-in-law of Rochas Okorocha, Governor of the state, approached the tribunal, claiming the PDP candidate did not meet the constitutional requirements.

At the hearing on Wedneday, the panel ordered INEC to permit Nwosu to check every copy of the electoral materials, including the voter register and ballot papers.

The tribunal also granted Nwosu leave to inspect “Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E, EC 17A, EC 25A, EC 25B, EC 40A, EC 40G, EC 40H; all the incident forms filed by voters in all the polling units in the election; the list of permanent voter cards collected and used in the election; all the card readers used in the election; data of accredited voters as captured by all the smart card readers deployed during the 9th March, 2019 governorship election conducted in all the polling units in Imo State, sorted out into Local Governments, Wards, Polling Units and voting points; record of ballot paper allocation to all the polling units in the election; the list of all presiding officers for all the units in the election".

Nwosu's access also extends to “INEC manual and guidelines; the list of the polling agents submitted to INEC by all the political parties and every other electoral material used in the conduct of the election for the purpose of instituting, maintaining and prosecuting the petition and for the purpose of presenting same at the trial”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Cancels High Court's Sacking Of APC Senator, David Umaru
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anambra Assembly Passes Bill Reducing Cost Of Burial, Duration Of Mourning
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Environment Traditional Ruler, Cleric Among Nine Sentenced To Prison For Defecating In Public
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME After Four Years, Police Arrest 'Most Wanted Armed Robber-Kidnapper' Terrorising Kogi-Ondo-Edo Travellers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents 'Meet Their Waterloo' In Damaturu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Cancels High Court's Sacking Of APC Senator, David Umaru
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anambra Assembly Passes Bill Reducing Cost Of Burial, Duration Of Mourning
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Accused Lecturer's Wife In Prison For Failing To Protect Ochanya
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Environment Traditional Ruler, Cleric Among Nine Sentenced To Prison For Defecating In Public
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 446 Nigerians Currently In UAE Prisons, Says Ambassador
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Broken Bottles In The Air, One Killed In Supremacy Battle Between Two Lagos Cult Groups
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Ignorance Pervades Nigeria's Judiciary, Says Kanu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Damaturu Residents Currently Fleeing As Boko Haram Attacks With Anti-Aircraft Guns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad