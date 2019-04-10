Lagos Fire Service Chief, Six Others Regain Freedom From Kidnappers

Rasaki Musibau, Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, and six others kidnapped have been released.

Rasaki and other victims were released on Tuesday night after spending three days with their abductors.

Musibau was kidnapped alongside six others persons along the Epe-Itokin Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, on Saturday night, while they were returning to Lagos from Epe.

SaharaReporters had reported on Monday that the kidnappers contacted the family of Musibau to demand a ransom, but they did not want to reveal the details in order not to jeopardise his freedom.

According to DSP Bala Elkana, spokesman of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Musibau and others have been released by their abductors.

Elkana said: “On 09/04/2019 at about 11.45pm, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau and 6 others kidnapped on 06/04/19 at about 8.00pm, at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu were released unhurt by their abductors. The Victims have since reunited with their families.

“The Command’s Tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums.”

Elkana stated that “a water-tight security measures are emplaced across the State to forestall future occurrence” while appreciating everyone who gave the force needed information to facilitate the rescue of the victims".

He did not mention, though, whether a ransom was paid to free the Fire Service Chiefs and others abducted along with him.