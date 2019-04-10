Three Rectors In ICPC Net Over N10.2m Bribe

ICPC claimed that three rectors, who are management members of COFER, were arrested along with Godwin on the premises of the National Board For Technical Education after a whistleblower contacted the commission

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2019

Three polytechnic rectors and the secretary of the Committee of the Federal Polytechnic Rectors (COFER) have been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for being in possession of N10,250,000 cash believed to be bribe.

They are Dr. Abubakar Yahaya (Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State), John Adekolawale (Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State), Waziri Gumau (Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State), and Ayegba Godwin, COFER secretary.

Confirming the arrest, Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson for the ICPC, claimed that three rectors, who are management members of COFER, were arrested along with Godwin on the premises of the National Board For Technical Education after a whistleblower contacted the commission over the alleged crime.

ICPC said: "They were arrested on the NABTE premises in Abuja through a sting operation by the commission.

They were arrested with the cash after a whistle-blower informed the ICPC that the four suspects and others at large  were perfecting plans to violate the  provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000."

The anti-corruption body noted that the suspects had been granted administrative bail, but would be arraigned as soon as the investigation was completed.
 

