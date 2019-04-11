BREAKING: Ex-Bar Association VP Monday Ubani Released After 30 Days In EFCC Custody

Ubani and Senator Christopher Enai, former lawmaker representing Bayelsa, were invited and detained by EFCC operatives on March 19 for standing sureties for Ngozi Olejeme

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

Monday Ubani, former 3rd Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has been released from the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after spending 30 days in custody.

Ubani and Senator Christopher Enai, former lawmaker, were invited and detained by EFCC operatives on March 19, 2019, for standing sureties for Ngozi Olojeme, who once served as the Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund from 2009 till 2015.

Moses Enema, Ubani’s lawyer, confirmed to SaharaReporters that Ubani was freed after a ruling by Justice Oriji.

He added that Ubani was granted bail after provision of a surety residing in Abuja.

“There was a bail condition and it is for him to provide a Level-14 public servant resident in Abuja,” Enema said.

On March 26, Justice Silvanus Oriji granted leave to an ex parte motion filed by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) for EFCC to charge Ubani and Enai to court or release them on bail on or before March 28.

Justice Oriji also gave an order of substituted service, after listening to the submissions of Ozekhome, counsel to Ubani and Enai.

SaharaReporters, New York

