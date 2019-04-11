BREAKING: Senator Ogunlewe's Son Moyo Abandons Him In PDP After Losing Election

His father, the senior Adelewe, was elected a senator on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999 representing the same Lagos East constituency, before he defected to the PDP, where he has remained a key figure ever since. While in PDP, he was appointed Minister of Works by Obasanjo, lasting in office from July 2003 to March 2006.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

Moyo Ogunlewe — son of Adeseye Ogunlewe, Minister of Works during the regime of Olusegun Obasanjo and former senator — has abandoned his father in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Moyo, a lawyer, contested on the platform of the PDP to represent Kosofe 1 Constituency in the Lagos State Assembly in the just concluded general election.

He ascribed his resignation from the PDP to the failure of the leadership of the opposition party to handle the crisis that has now engulfed the party since the 2019 general election.

He announced his resignation in a letter date April 11, addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in the state.

"I, Moyosore Ogunlewe, hereby resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect," read a part of the letter.

"I want to thank all my supporters and well-wishers across the state for the support and steadfastness. God bless you all."

Moyo, who is in his 30s, was one of the youngest candidates to contest in Lagos state. Babjide Obanikoro, son of Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, of the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, and  Jimi-Lai Mohammed, son of Lai Mohammed, the current Minister of Information, are other young candidates who contested and won.

This will the second time Moyo would be defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In 2015, he contested for the same post and lost to Bayo Osinowo, who is now Senator-elect for the Lagos-East Senatorial District.

His father, the senior Adelewe, was elected a senator on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999 representing the same Lagos East constituency, before he defected to the PDP, where he has remained a key figure ever since.

While in PDP, he was appointed Minister of Works by Obasanjo, lasting in office from July 2003 to March 2006.

