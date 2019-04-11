Buhari Seals Liman Ibrahim's Appointment As Head Of Federal Fire Service

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Lima Alhaji Ibrahim as the new Controller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The appointment took effect from March 29, according to a statement signed in Abuja on Thursday by Al-Hassan Yakmut, Secretary Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board(CDFIPB).

Ibrahim's appointment was made following the retirement of his predecessor, Engr Joseph Anebi.

The appointment is for an initial term of four years and is subject to the extant rules and regulations governing retirement in the public service.

Until his appointment, Liman Ibrahim was the Assistant Controller General in charge of Policy, Regulatory and Inspectorate.