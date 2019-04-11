Buhari Seals Liman Ibrahim's Appointment As Head Of Federal Fire Service

The statement said," The appointment is for an initial term of 4 years and subject to the extant rules and regulations governing retirement in the public service"

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Lima Alhaji Ibrahim as the new Controller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The appointment took effect from March 29, according to a  statement signed in Abuja on Thursday by Al-Hassan Yakmut, Secretary Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board(CDFIPB).

Ibrahim's appointment was made following the retirement of his predecessor, Engr Joseph Anebi.

The appointment is for an initial term of four years and is subject to the extant rules and regulations governing retirement in the public service.

Until his appointment, Liman Ibrahim was the Assistant Controller General in charge of Policy, Regulatory and Inspectorate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Jobs Senate Confirms Buhari's Ambassadorial Nominees From Yobe, Delta, Benue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Jobs Ex-Militants In Delta Protest 'Deliberate Attempt' To 'Snatch' Pipeline Surveillance Jobs From Them
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Jobs JUST IN: DSS Appoints In-House Magazine Editor As Spokesperson
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Human Rights CDHR Protest To Condemn The Ban Of Street Trading In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Arts Buhari’s Aide Says Upcoming Social Security Programs Will Provide Jobs For 500 Thousand Teachers, 100 Thousand Artists
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Jobs 12,000 Youth Shortlisted For 1,000 Jobs In Bayelsa
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Italian Murders Nigerian Prostitute For Failing To Satisfy Him, Dumps Her Body In A Ditch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sudan's al-Bashir Arrested, Coup-Plotters Announce Two-Year Military Rule
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku Is A Miserable Wayward Chicken That Can Fly By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After Four Years, Police Arrest 'Most Wanted Armed Robber-Kidnapper' Terrorising Kogi-Ondo-Edo Travellers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senator Ogunlewe's Son Moyo Abandons Him In PDP After Losing Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Have Taken Over Parts Of Katsina, Governor Laments
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Food Vendor Found Dead With Charms In Her Home In Ondo After Calling 'Alfa' At Exactly 1am
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Bar Association VP Monday Ubani Released After 30 Days In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After al-Bashir's Ouster, Sudan Releases All Political Prisoners
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses To Let Saraki's Loyalists Regain Control Of Kwara APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad