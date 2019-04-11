PDP Has Taken Freedom Of Speech Too Far, Says AGF

AGF Abubakar Malami

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken freedom of speech too far by accusing him of plans to influence the

Supreme Court judgment on the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dismissing the allegation on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja, Malami said the PDP exercised its power of freedom of speech in excess.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had banned Rivers State chapter of the APC from fielding candidates in the last elections, because of the party's inability to solve its internal crisis and submit candidates’ list before INEC’s deadline.

PDP had alleged on Sunday that there was a plot to reverse the court judgment upholding the decision of INEC. It claimed that this would lead to a repeat poll, in which APC would contest.

The opposition party also accused Malami of mounting pressure on Justice Tanko Mohammed, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to effect the reversal.

However, the AGF denied the allegation, stating that: “Regarding what was levelled against me by the PDP, I think it remains an accusation. It has to remain so until proven through a judicial process. But, for me, I think it is freedom of speech that has been taken too far.”

