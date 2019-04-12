33 Nigerians Accused Of Dealing In Illegal Drugs Face Deportation From Kenya

The Nigerians allegedly disguised as students to serve as cover for their drug businesses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2019

Nigerians arrested in Kenya Citizen Digital

The Police in Kenya have arrested 33 Nigerians, who are staying in the country illegally and are also involved in drug deals.

They were arrested during a raid of Kasarani by the Police.

According to Peter Kimani, Commander of the Police Division in Kasanrani, the suspects have been operating secretly around the “United States International University-Africa (USIU) as well as the Kenyatta University (KU) with the intention of selling drugs".

The Nigerians, along with an Eriterian, were also linked to a series of bank robberies in Kenya.

The Police also said it arrested the owner of a popular club behind the Thika Road Mall (TRM), alleged of assisting the immigrants.
 

