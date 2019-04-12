Assange's Arrest As Chilling Consequences For Investigative Journalism, Says CPJ

"The potential implications for press freedom of this allegation of conspiracy between publisher and source are deeply troubling," said Robert Mahoney, Deputy Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. "With this prosecution of Julian Assange, the US government could set out broad legal arguments about journalists soliciting information or interacting with sources that could have chilling consequences for investigative reporting and the publication of information of public interest."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2019

The Committee to Protect Journalists has expressed deep concerneds by the US prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Authorities in the United Kingdom arrested Assange on Thursday morning at the Ecuadoran Embassy as part of an extradition agreement with the US, according to a statement by the US Department of Justice.

The statement said Assange faces a single count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The charge relates to Assange's interactions with Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst who was convicted under the Espionage Act for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks and spent seven years in prison. According to the indictment, Assange allegedly offered to help Manning break a password to a secure government database.

The indictment does not explicitly charge Assange for publication, a move that would have wide-ranging press freedom implications, but it does construe his interactions with Manning as part of a criminal conspiracy. "It was part of the conspiracy that Assange encouraged Manning to provide information and records from departments and agencies of the United States," count 20 of the indictment states.

"The potential implications for press freedom of this allegation of conspiracy between publisher and source are deeply troubling," said Robert Mahoney, Deputy Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. 

"With this prosecution of Julian Assange, the US government could set out broad legal arguments about journalists soliciting information or interacting with sources that could have chilling consequences for investigative reporting and the publication of information of public interest."

The arrest took place after the Ecuadoran Embassy withdrew asylum protections from Assange. Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno said on Twitter that the decision was made because of Assange's "repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols".

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadoran Embassy in 2012 while facing questioning related to accusations against him for sexual assault in Sweden. Assange denied those accusations and argued that arrest in Sweden or the UK would lead to his extradition to the US where he would face prosecution for his publishing activities.

CPJ has long raised concerns about the legal implications for a prosecution of Assange, primarily related to legal theories that he could be prosecuted under the Espionage Act. In 2010, CPJ wrote a letter urging the DOJ not to prosecute WikiLeaks under the Espionage Act for publishing activities. In 2018, CPJ published a blog arguing that conspiracy charges against Assange could set a dangerous precedent.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Sudan's al-Bashir Arrested, Coup-Plotters Announce Two-Year Military Rule
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Italian Investigators Alert Magu: Dan Etete Bought A Private Jet With $56m From Shady Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME 33 Nigerians Accused Of Dealing In Illegal Drugs Face Deportation From Kenya
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights NLC Gives Buhari Fresh Ultimatum To Sign New Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Remove Fuel Subsidy, Use Funds To Build Hospitals, Support Education, IMF Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: British Police Arrest WikiLeaks Co-Founder Julian Assange At Ecuadorian Embassy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Sudan's al-Bashir Arrested, Coup-Plotters Announce Two-Year Military Rule
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku Is A Miserable Wayward Chicken That Can Fly By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Food Vendor Found Dead With Charms In Her Home In Ondo After Calling 'Alfa' At Exactly 1am
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senator Ogunlewe's Son Moyo Abandons Him In PDP After Losing Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Italian Investigators Alert Magu: Dan Etete Bought A Private Jet With $56m From Shady Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Jobs Senate Confirms Buhari's Ambassadorial Nominees From Yobe, Delta, Benue
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Bar Association VP Monday Ubani Released After 30 Days In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs Buhari Seals Liman Ibrahim's Appointment As Head Of Federal Fire Service
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Throws Out Appeals Of Tonye Cole, APC Against Exclusion From Rivers Elections
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad