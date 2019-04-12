BREAKING: Saraki Publicly Releases Details Of National Assembly's 2018 Budget

Saraki took the step on his Twitter handle on Friday, one day after meeting with officials of tech-finance advocacy organisation, BudgIT.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2019

Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, has publicly released the details of National Assembly’s 2018 budget.

He tweeted: “Dear @BudgITng:

“Find the details of the 2018 Budget of the National Assembly here: http://nass.gov.ng/document/download/10247 …

“This is in accordance with the commitment of the leadership of the 8th National Assembly to accountability and transparency. #OpenNASS.”

Since 2015, BudgIT has consistently demanded that the annual allocations of the National Assembly be made public.

On Thursday, it gave a hint that his could happen soon, tweeting: “Saraki, yesterday at a dialogue session with BudgIT on appropriation process and constituency projects vowed that making the National Assembly appropriation public is now a permanent policy.”

More to follow...

