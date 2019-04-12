BREAKING: Saraki Publicly Releases Details Of National Assembly's 2018 Budget

Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, has publicly released the details of National Assembly’s 2018 budget.

Saraki took the step on his Twitter handle on Friday, one day after meeting with officials of tech-finance advocacy organisation, BudgIT.

He tweeted: “Dear @BudgITng:

“Find the details of the 2018 Budget of the National Assembly here: http://nass.gov.ng/document/download/10247 …

“This is in accordance with the commitment of the leadership of the 8th National Assembly to accountability and transparency. #OpenNASS.”

Since 2015, BudgIT has consistently demanded that the annual allocations of the National Assembly be made public.

On Thursday, it gave a hint that his could happen soon, tweeting: “Saraki, yesterday at a dialogue session with BudgIT on appropriation process and constituency projects vowed that making the National Assembly appropriation public is now a permanent policy.”

