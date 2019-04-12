Court Strikes Out Adebayo Shittu's Suit Against APC Over Exclusion From Oyo Gov Primary

The Oyo State chapter of the ruling party prevented Shittu from participating in its primary election because he skipped the mandatory one-year NYSC after his graduation from the Obafemi Awolowo University in 1978.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2019

 

A Federal  High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has struck out the suit filed by Adebayo Shittu, the MInister Of Communications, against his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the exclusion of his name from the list of gubernatorial aspirants in the 2019 general election over his failure to present his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The Oyo State chapter of the ruling party prevented Shittu from participating in its primary election because he skipped the mandatory one-year NYSC after his graduation from the Obafemi Awolowo University in 1978.

In her ruling, Justice P. I. Ajoku held that the case was struck out due to the fact that Shittu did not file the case within the time stipulated by law.

"I must first consider the provision of the Section 285 of the constituion that makes it mandatory for all pre-election matters to be filed within 14 days of occurence," she said.

"This particular case was not fixed within 14 days but outside the date. Therefore, I will not bother going into merit of the case. Having failed to satisfy the dictates of the constitution, the matter is hereby struuck out."

Reacting to the verdict, Adebayo Ojo, the defence counsel, said  that the law had taken its due course.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Publicly Releases Details Of National Assembly's 2018 Budget
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption NAICOM Boss, Kari, Invited By CCB Over Non Declaration Of Assets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fails To Continue With Babachir Lawal's Fraud Trial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Court Remands Company MD In Prison For 'Trading In' Adulterated And Substandard Engine Oil
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Court Postpones Judgement Day For Saraki, Dogara And Other Defectors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Publicly Releases Details Of National Assembly's 2018 Budget
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM University Of Ibadan Rusticates Ojo Aderemi, Its Last Known SUG President, For Four Semesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigerian Widow Executed In Saudi Arabia Carried Drugs In Her Private Parts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Ineligible To Contest Presidential Election Because He Wasn't Born A Nigerian, APC Tells Tribunal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights NLC Gives Buhari Fresh Ultimatum To Sign New Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Food Vendor Found Dead With Charms In Her Home In Ondo After Calling 'Alfa' At Exactly 1am
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Atiku Is A Miserable Wayward Chicken That Can Fly By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NAICOM Boss, Kari, Invited By CCB Over Non Declaration Of Assets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International From Engine Problem To Bird Strike, All 11 Times This April That Boeing 737-800 Could Have Crashed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fails To Continue With Babachir Lawal's Fraud Trial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senator Ogunlewe's Son Moyo Abandons Him In PDP After Losing Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad