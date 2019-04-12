Court Strikes Out Adebayo Shittu's Suit Against APC Over Exclusion From Oyo Gov Primary

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has struck out the suit filed by Adebayo Shittu, the MInister Of Communications, against his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the exclusion of his name from the list of gubernatorial aspirants in the 2019 general election over his failure to present his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The Oyo State chapter of the ruling party prevented Shittu from participating in its primary election because he skipped the mandatory one-year NYSC after his graduation from the Obafemi Awolowo University in 1978.

In her ruling, Justice P. I. Ajoku held that the case was struck out due to the fact that Shittu did not file the case within the time stipulated by law.

"I must first consider the provision of the Section 285 of the constituion that makes it mandatory for all pre-election matters to be filed within 14 days of occurence," she said.

"This particular case was not fixed within 14 days but outside the date. Therefore, I will not bother going into merit of the case. Having failed to satisfy the dictates of the constitution, the matter is hereby struuck out."

Reacting to the verdict, Adebayo Ojo, the defence counsel, said that the law had taken its due course.