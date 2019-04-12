NAF Air Strikes Killing Innocent Villagers, Claim Zamfara Chiefs

The council said it is receiving reports from some local governments that some of their villages are being hit by NAF's misdirected airstrikes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2019

Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, the Emir of Bungudu on behalf of chiefs in the council, says the air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force are killing innocent villagers.

Attahiru made the disclosure in Gusau, after an emergency meeting of Zamfara Council of Chiefs on Thursday, to address the state of insecurity in the state.

The council said it is receiving reports from some local governments that some of their villages are being hit by NAF's misdirected airstrikes.

NAF had claimed that it destroyed eight bandit camps in Doumborou, Sububu, West Malamawa, Baturia Pond, Kagara Forest, Kamarawa, Kunduma and Rugu Forest areas of the state.

Addressing newsmen, Attahiru said: “The Council noted that airstrikes undertaken by the military do not hit the main camps of the bandits.

“Reports from Mutu in Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas, Tangaram in Anka Local Government and Dumburum in Zurmi Local Government Area, among others, are that the areas shelled were not the actual hideouts of the bandits and the victims were innocent civilians.”

Noting that the attacks by insurgent groups in the state would increase if the Air Force fails to hit the camps of the bandits, he said “the main camps of the bandits are taken over and security personnel stationed there for a considerable period of time".

“This will deprive the bandits' territory, mobility and supply routes, thus securing all surrounding areas," he added.

The Council of Chiefs also responded to claim by Mansur Dan’Ali, Minister of Defence, that some traditional rulers are working with bandits in Zamfara.

They challenged the Minister to immediately name the rulers working with the bandits, stating that "failure to do this will make his statement false and an attempt to tarnish the image of the traditional rulers and thereby making them scapegoats for the inability of the military and other security forces to end the scourge".
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Food Vendor Found Dead With Charms In Her Home In Ondo After Calling 'Alfa' At Exactly 1am
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Italian Investigators Alert Magu: Dan Etete Bought A Private Jet With $56m From Shady Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Bar Association VP Monday Ubani Released After 30 Days In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME After Four Years, Police Arrest 'Most Wanted Armed Robber-Kidnapper' Terrorising Kogi-Ondo-Edo Travellers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NAICOM Boss, Kari, Invited By CCB Over Non Declaration Of Assets
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Sudan's al-Bashir Arrested, Coup-Plotters Announce Two-Year Military Rule
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku Is A Miserable Wayward Chicken That Can Fly By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Food Vendor Found Dead With Charms In Her Home In Ondo After Calling 'Alfa' At Exactly 1am
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senator Ogunlewe's Son Moyo Abandons Him In PDP After Losing Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Italian Investigators Alert Magu: Dan Etete Bought A Private Jet With $56m From Shady Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Jobs Senate Confirms Buhari's Ambassadorial Nominees From Yobe, Delta, Benue
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Bar Association VP Monday Ubani Released After 30 Days In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Jobs Buhari Seals Liman Ibrahim's Appointment As Head Of Federal Fire Service
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Throws Out Appeals Of Tonye Cole, APC Against Exclusion From Rivers Elections
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad