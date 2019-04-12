NECO Postpones Exam For 14 Days Due To Low Registration

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has been forced to postpone the 2019 examination due to low registration of candidates.

The examination board shifted the registration deadline by 14 days to enable more people to register for the examination.

According to Azeez Sani, Head of Information and Public Relations Division, 70,720 candidates registered for the examination.

Sani said: “The National Examinations Council has postponed the 2019 National Common Entrance Examination into unity schools till April 27. The re-scheduling was to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register for the examination.

“A total of 70,720 candidates have so far registered for the examination."

Sani said candidates who had already registered are to download the new examination time table from NECO’s website.

