If Buhari Offers Me Political Appointment, I'll Reflect On It, Says Moghalu

Disclosing his next move, he said he was now going to dedicate his time to a citizens’ movement called To Build A Nation (TBAN), which seeks to help in the development of Nigeria’s electoral process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2019

Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election in Nigeria, says if he is offered a political appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, he would reflect on it before taking a decision.

He has, however, announced his withdrawal from partisan politics.

Moghalu stated this in a chat with Arise News TV in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Friday.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said: “I’ve decided to pretty much withdraw from partisan engagement at this time; the elections are over.

“We’re engaging on a non-partisan basis to a platform called To Build A Nation (TBAN), a citizens’ movement that will campaign for electoral reform and engage in voter education.

“Those are the two things this democracy needs if it is to survive.”

Asked if he would accept a political appointment in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, he said: “If such an appointment is offered, then you reflect on it and make a decision.”

The YPP Presidential candidate, endorsed by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka in the build-up to the 2019 presidential election, came 14th with a total of 21,886 votes in the February 23 presidential election.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

