Imprisoned HIV Positive Gay Reverend Attempts To Molest Male Inmate

Chizemdere Ezuma, a self-acclaimed reverend arrested for sodomising and infecting Shedrack, a 16-year-old boy, with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has caused a stir in police custody after making sexual advances at a male suspect with whom he was kept in a cell at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja and attempting to molest him.

According to Punch, the suspect whom Ezuma wanted to sodomise on Saturday night raised the alarm and threatened to beat him up.

Outraged by Ezuma's alleged move, one of the policemen on duty was said to have relocated him to another cell and kept an eye on him till the next morning.

“All the policemen on duty that night were amazed when the suspect complained that the pastor wanted to molest him," a police source said. “The suspect said the pastor was romancing his legs and when he was awake, the pastor gestured for him to come close."

Ezuma, the founder of Jesus Intervention Household Ministry, was said not to have denied the allegation when confronted by a policeman.

“He was taken to another cell that night and was kept under watch. He had been arraigned for sexual harassment.

“A boy (Shedrack) whom he was sleeping with was also charged with prostitution. The boy confessed to having slept with a lot of men in exchange for money.He was remanded in a correctional home while Ezuma was remanded in prison custody."

However, the spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, denied that the scenario played out.

Ezuma had been at large for months, having been declared wanted by the Police following the reports by parents of one of the victims of his alleged serial sodomy of teenagers. He was tracked down on March 21, 2019, at his rented apartment on Adelaja Ojo Street in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos, three months after he went into hiding.

Ezuma is said to be a covert member of a gay syndicate. He had been declared wanted following the arrest of one Prince Chinecherem for defiling a minor. Elkana had said in a statement that Ezuma brought in about 15 boys into his apartment and forcefully penetrated them through the anus.

“On further interrogation, the ‘reverend’ revealed that he was HIV positive and had been receiving treatment for over three years," Elkana confirmed.

The statement added: “One Shedrack, 16, was part of his customers and was infected with HIV around October 2018. He further confessed that he pays the boys N2,000 each anytime he had carnal knowledge of them.”