UDUS Medical Student, UNIBEN Undergraduate Arrested For Impersonation During UTME

It has come to our notice that a lady was caught at the Rainbow Digital Tech centre, one of the centres for the examination in Kano, trying to impersonate by way of trying to sit for the examination for a candidate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2019

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it arrested a third year medical student and another undergraduate for attempting to write the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for candidates.

Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head of Media and Information, disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Friday in Lagos.

The 2019 UTME commenced on April 11 in 678 centres across the country.

According to Benjamin, in spite of the measures put in place to curb impersonation and other forms of examination malpractice, desperate individuals still attempted to commit the offence.

He said: “It has come to our notice that a lady was caught at the Rainbow Digital Tech centre, one of the centres for the examination in Kano, trying to impersonate by way of trying to sit for the examination for a candidate.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that the said lady is a medical student at Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

“Another case of impersonation was also reported in Benin,” 

According to him, the second suspect is an undergraduate of the University of Benin.

“We will like to state in clear terms that the board has zero tolerance for such an offence and related crimes aimed at undermining the integrity of its examination and its processes. We have been briefed about these developments; at the appropriate time, they will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Benjamin claimed that JAMB so far has recorded much success in the conduct of the examination.

However, he accepted that a few cases of technical hitches in some of centres had been recorded.

His words: “I must say that we have recorded a huge success so far in the conduct of the examination. Having said that, I will also like to mention that some centres have, however, fallen short of the standards of the board in terms of facilities and other logistics.

“The board is doing everything possible to ensure that candidates in such centres are not short-changed by any means.

"They should not panic as they will be relocated to new centres by the board in due course. The board will relocate them to new centres for the examination, with new dates.”

He urged the affected candidates to stay abreast of happenings by checking their profiles from time to time for the new centres and dates for their examination.

He expressed displeasure at the unpleasant development and assured the candidates that the owners of such centres would be sanctioned.

“The board is not happy with this development as it has been discovered that most of such centres are mainly those situated in secondary schools, with their owners claiming to have perfect facilities on ground before the commencement of the examination. Others involved themselves in one infraction or the other. We are not going to take these issues lightly with defaulting centres and their owners. At the appropriate time, they will be sanctioned,” Benjamin added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME REVEALED: Nigerian Widow Executed In Saudi Arabia Carried Drugs In Her Private Parts
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Native Of Anambra, Raised In Sokoto... Nigerian Lady Breaks 100-Year Record At Indian University
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM University Of Ibadan Rusticates Ojo Aderemi, Its Last Known SUG President, For Four Semesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Reconsider Travelling To Nigeria, US Warns Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Knows I Didn't Spend Kwara Election Funds, Says Belgore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Atiku Ineligible To Contest Presidential Election Because He Wasn't Born A Nigerian, APC Tells Tribunal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigerian Widow Executed In Saudi Arabia Carried Drugs In Her Private Parts
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Native Of Anambra, Raised In Sokoto... Nigerian Lady Breaks 100-Year Record At Indian University
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM University Of Ibadan Rusticates Ojo Aderemi, Its Last Known SUG President, For Four Semesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Reconsider Travelling To Nigeria, US Warns Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections If Buhari Offers Me Political Appointment, I'll Reflect On It, Says Moghalu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Publicly Releases Details Of National Assembly's 2018 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International From Engine Problem To Bird Strike, All 11 Times This April That Boeing 737-800 Could Have Crashed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Oil We'll Remove Fuel Subsidy Gradually, Says Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fails To Continue With Babachir Lawal's Fraud Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Court Remands Company MD In Prison For 'Trading In' Adulterated And Substandard Engine Oil
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Akeredolu Signs MoU With Member Of Dubai Ruling Family To Develop Deep Sea Port In Ilaje
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad