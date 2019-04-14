BREAKING: Police Release Names, Photos Of Officers Who ‘Killed’ Two Lovers

The Lagos State Police Command has released the names and pictures of the five police officers involved in the shooting of two young lovers, Ada Ifeanyi and Emmanuel Akomafuwa, who were returning from the nightclub early on Saturday morning.

The couple were waved down by the Police, but Akomafuna did not immediately stop; so when the Police chased him down, they shot both of them.

Ada died on the spot while Akomafuna survived until he got to the hospital, where he finally gave up the ghost.

The injustice, the Police have now said, will not go unpunished.

Already, the suspects have been identified and their pictures released, including that of one officer (pictured below) who escaped after the incident

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni, has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of Police Officers suspected to be involved in the shooting of Ada Ifeanyi ‘f’ 20yrs old of No 4b Amusa Lane off Ojo road Ajegunle and Emmanuel Akomafuwa ‘m’ 32yrs old of No. 52 Babatunde Street Olodi Apapa, at Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa,” Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintended of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Lagos, said in a statement.

“The incident happened on 13th April, 2019 at about 7.00am. The victims were rushed to hospital and Ada Ifeanyi was confirmed dead while Emmanuel Akomafuwa is currently on admission receiving treatment from the injury he sustained as a result of the shooting [SaharaRepoters has since confirmed Akomafuwa’s passing].

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting are from Trinity Police Station and are currently facing internal disciplinary proceedings at the Command Headquarters Ikeja. Their Rifles have been retrieved for forensic analysis by Ballisticians. If found wanting, they will be prosecuted in a conventional court for murder. The Policemen arrested are (1) Inspector Adamu Usman (2) Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye (3) Sergeant Kashim Tijani (4) Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and (5) Sergeant Paul Adeoye while Inspector Dania Ojo who escaped immediately after the shooting incident is declared wanted by the Command. Inspector Dania Ojo

“Lagos State Police Command condemn in total these senseless killings of unarmed civilians by few ‘bad eggs’ in the Command, who are bend towards denting the image and reputation of the nation's Police Force. The Command will not relent in its efforts in ridding the force off these criminal elements. Those involved in extra judicial killings and abuse of power are promptly identified, isolated, tried through internal disciplinary proceedings, dismissed from service and prosecuted in conventional Courts.

“Within the last one month, Lagos State Police Command has dismissed four Policemen for abuse of power and conducts unbecoming of Police Officers and awarded various degree of punishments to 41 others. The four dismissed Policemen were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody. Our collective resolve in building a more humane, professional, dedicated, courageous and people oriented Police Force is a task that must be done and together we can make it a reality.”

Elkana also extended the "deepest condolences" of the Commissioner of Police to the family and friends of Ada Ifeanyi, and called for calm as the Command would leave no stone untouched in ensuring that Justice prevails.