Father Of Banker Killed In Ondo Accuse Bank Of Late Communication

I asked my younger brother and the younger sister’s husband find out what had happened at his workplace. They stayed till 8pm, before they were able to see the Territorial Manager

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2019

Isaiah Bakare, father of the 37-year-old banker killed during a robbery attack in Ido Ani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, has accused the bank of taking two days to inform him about the killing of his only son.

The son, Olusoga Bakare, and five others were allegedly killed by armed robbers during an attack on Monday.

The father, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, told reporters: “I got to know about the incident when I received a call from his wife that she called her husband and that he didn’t answer the call.

“I later called my son; the phone was ringing without response. The second day, around 10am, we tried one of his friend’s number, his co-worker. The friend told us that he was shot during the robbery incident that happened at the bank and that he was rushed to the hospital. I asked if I could speak with him; he said I couldn’t.

“I asked my younger brother and the younger sister’s husband find out what had happened at his workplace. They stayed till 8pm, before they were able to see the Territorial Manager, who  confirmed his death.”

Bakare added: “He died on the same day the incident happened according to his death certificate. The bank did not communicate to any family member about his death. So, you can see the extent of sorrow. He was my only son. He graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and had his master’s degree at Obafemi Awolowo University.”

He called for improved security at the bank.

“I was told that the robbery took hours; there must be security to protect the workers. If the bank continues without good protection, robbers will also be planning their next move. I think security will enhance the future of the bank. My child has gone. Christ died for us and that’s why we are living.”

