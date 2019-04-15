Appeal Court Sacks Peter Akpatason As Edo APC Candidate Despite Winning House Of Reps Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has sacked Comrade Peter Akpatason as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.

In February, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Akpatason winner of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency election, saying he polled a total of 27,097 votes to defeat his closest rival, Oladele Bankole-Balogun, of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 16,053 votes.

However, on Monday, the court declared Kabiru Adjoto, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, as the candidate of the party for the constituency, in his stead.

The appellate court also nullified the APC National Assembly primaries election appeals committee headed by former Governor of Edo State, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

Details soon...