Bandits Severely Injure Two Policemen In Asaba, Steal Their Rifles

Armed hoodlums have attacked a team of two policemen who were on a stop-and-search duty in Asaba, the Delta State capital, carting away two service rifles in the encounter.

The incident, which occurred around Interbua roundabout by ASCON Oil Filling Station, along the popular Nnebisi Road, on Saturday night, left the policemen severely injured.



According to a resident who witnessed the attack, the gunmen were driving a tricycle from the Anwai axis of the road when they suddenly disembarked to attack their victims.

The bandits, numbering four, were armed with axes and cutlasses, and succeeded in stealing two guns from their targets.

The leader of the Police team, an inspector, was said to have sustained severe cuts to the head and other parts of his body, while the other victim sustained cuts to the hands.

The two officers are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Asaba.

Chuks Orisewezie, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Police in the state, confirmed the attack, promising that the assailants would be brought to book as the Police had swung into action.