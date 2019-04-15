Boko Haram Attacks Chibok On Fifth Anniversary Of Mass Abduction Of Girls

A witness told SaharaReporters that activities to commemorate the fifth anniversray were still ongoing on Sunday when residents learnt of the invasion of Kwarangullum village by the insurgents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2019

Boko Haram Insurgents invaded a village at Chibok, Borno State, on Sunday, wreaking havoc, exactly five years into the abduction of c276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

Mallam Bulama, District Head of the village, confirmed that the insurgents invaded his village although he could not state exactly how many people were killed on injured.

 

