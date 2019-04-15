FRSC: Motorists, Not Spirits Or Demons, Cause Traffic On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says motorists, not spirits or demons, cause traffic on the Lagos-lbadan expressway.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Sunday, Omeje said one of the causes of the constant gridlock on the road is impatience and abuse of traffic rules by road users.

He said: “A good assessment of the road, which I have done severally, revealed that there is nothing wrong with the road. But everything is wrong with the users, who constitute a law unto themselves and willfully break all known laws of transportation.

“Although, the road is undergoing rehabilitation and expansion, which has gotten to Magboro by MFM Church and at that point, lbadan bound traffic was diverted to share the lane with inward Lagos traffic.

“The narrowing of the carriageway at the diversion point caused serious gridlock last week.

“The problem is always compounded anytime motorists create additional lanes or drive against traffic, leading to crashes.

“We are not interested in arrest, but to get the road free of gridlock. However, many motorists are creating problems for us by creating additional lanes or driving against traffic, especially anytime there’s a breakdown.

“We will soon start to book erring road users, who are compounding problems on that corridor."

The FRSC chief noted that impatience had caused so much chaos and harrowing experience for motorists on the corridor, and urged motorists to always maintain their lanes, saying that lane discipline and obedience to traffic law is required by all road users to ensure a free flow of traffic.

Omeje said the construction companies from OPIC had put signage from 50 kilometres, 80 kilometres, and 100 kilometres per hour speed limit.

“No spirit, no demon is causing anything on that road, but the attitude of the road users, which is underscored by impatience and lawlessness.

“Our men are ready to enforce the law and to curb the excesses of people creating additional lanes and driving against traffic.”