Militants Kill Police Officer At INEC Office In Calabar

Some of the residents said that despite publicly giving up arms and ammunition and granted amnesty, the fearsome Bakassi Strike Force headed by Benjamin Ene aka 'General Franklyn' militancy is still rife in Calabar waterways, threatening seafarers and commerce.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2019

The Police in Cross River state have confirmed the killing of a Police constable at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Bakassi local government area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said the policeman was at his duty post when suspected militants stormed the office.

She debunked the claim that the killing had to do with INEC or the just concluded general elections, syaing: "No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the INEC." 

She said they had launched an investigation into the killing, which took place on Monday.

Some witnesses said there was no prompt aid or intervention from  people, so the  police officer bled to death. They ascribed the reclutance to help to "fear of attack from the militants". 

