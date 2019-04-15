NUPENG/PENGASSAN: IMF's Advice To Nigerian Govt On Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Is 'Poisonous'

The statement of IMF has created panic in the country with associated hoarding of petroleum products, panic buying, skyrocketed increases in prices of goods and services in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2019

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have accused the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of giving the Nigerian government "poisonous" advice on removal of fuel subsidy.

They also said the current petroleum scarcity-scare is the country is as a result of the IMF advice.

Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of IMF, had advised the Nigerian government to remove fuel subsidy. She stated this during the joint annual spring meetings with the World Bank in Washington DC, on Thursday.

However, a joint statement issued by NUPENG and PENGASSAN on Sunday, read: “The statement of IMF has created panic in the country with associated hoarding of petroleum products, panic buying, skyrocketed increases in prices of goods and services in the country."

Noting that the IMF commended the significant progress the nation had made in terms of its Gross Domestic Product, the statement continued: “It is quite bewildering and baffling that the IMF is not considering the pains and agonies Nigerians went through even to achieve the acknowledged gains of 2018, with almost two-thirds of the world’s hungriest people among Nigerians.

“One wonders why the IMF is still callously and wickedly advising the government to inflict more pains and harm on the people.

“This IMF statement is embellished and loaded with poisons, considering the antecedents of the IMF in our economic challenges and struggles over decades of our nationhood. The various devaluations of our currency on the strength of advice of the same IMF have been a very big burden on our nation for several years now.

“The leadership of NUPENG and PENGASSAN are aware of what Nigerians are going through; we empathise with them and will not turn a blind eye to any further attempt to increase their pains and impoverish them further.”

They also pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari "to constantly put in mind the current hardship Nigerians are going through in our collective journey to economic recovery", adding that "any economic policy that is devoid of human feelings could lead to more social dislocations and upheavals."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Kachikwu, Falana Set For FoI Showdown Over '$60bn Oil Revenue Loss'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Oil We Have Gone Past Era Of Fuel Scarcity, Kachikwu Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International We Have No Plan To Remove Fuel Subsidy At This Time, Says Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigerian Widow Executed In Saudi Arabia Carried Drugs In Her Private Parts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Staunch AAC Supporter Sandra Popoola Receives Queen Elizabeth's OBE Award
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Diezani To Forfeit Property In Lagos And Port Harcourt To Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Police In Apapa Shoot Two Young Lovers Returning From Night Club
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics 'It's Rubbish For Ohanaeze To Ask For Slots In Lagos Cabinet'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders: There's Serious Irresponsibility Of Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria Air Force Official Dies During Parachuting Exercise
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Court Orders Federal University Otuoke To Reinstate Demoted Lecturer To Original Level
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME One Killed, Four Critically Wounded In Ibadan As FRSC Officials Chase Micra Driver Into A Ditch
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion A Legal View On Atiku’s Nigerianness By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Kachikwu, Falana Set For FoI Showdown Over '$60bn Oil Revenue Loss'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Referring To Members Of University Senate As Pot-bellied Is Unacceptable, Says UI VC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil We Have Gone Past Era Of Fuel Scarcity, Kachikwu Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad