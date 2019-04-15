Two Killed, Three Injured As 'Herdsmen' Raid Ekiti Community

"Some herders called Bororo stormed the farmstead and shot these innocent people," one resident said. “They came around 1am and were there till dawn. Our farmers are all afraid to go their farmsteads. They all rushed to the palace of Oba Ebenezer Agboola Ogungbemi, the Olu of Iyemero Ekiti, to take refuge."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2019

Suspected herdsmen have attacked Eda, one of the communities in Iyemero town, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Invading the town in the wee hours of Monday, they killed two people and inflicted various degrees of injury on three others. 

Residents identified one of the dead as Danjuma Ali, a Muslim farmer, while the identity of the second person whose body had been deposited in the morgue of the General hospital, Ikole Ekiti, was still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The victims currently receiving treatement at the emergency section of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHI), Ido Ekiti, are Jennifer Akoko, Joseph Achebe and one other victim.

"Some herders called  Bororo stormed the farmstead and shot these innocent people," one resident said.

“They came around 1am and were there till dawn. Our farmers are all afraid to go their farmsteads. They all rushed to the palace of Oba Ebenezer Agboola Ogungbemi, the Olu of Iyemero Ekiti, to take refuge.

The Olu of Iyemero, Oba Ogungbemi and  Olu-In-Council, restated their calls for establishment of a police station in the town to curb the attackers.

“These Fulani herders stormed the community through the border of Iyemero at Eruku in kwara state," the monarch said Chief Ariyo Abejide, his spokesman. "This makes Iyemero a porous exit and entrance, which portends dangers and insecurity to the community, ikole local government and the state in general."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Announces Judgement Day On Onnoghen’s Fraudulent Assets Declaration Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Autopsy Report Exposes Force PRO Frank Mba's Lies About How Policemen Killed NSCDC Officer Ochigbo Jumbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 28-Year-Old Jealous Lover Shoots 34-Year-Old Girlfriend In Bayelsa On Suspicion Of Cheating
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nobody Guilty At All? Court Acquits The Two Remaining Uzowulu Killing Suspects
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 During Overnight Party In Nasarawa Village
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 'It's Rubbish For Ohanaeze To Ask For Slots In Lagos Cabinet'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Appeal Court Sacks Peter Akpatason As Edo APC Candidate Despite Winning House Of Reps Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Announces Judgement Day On Onnoghen’s Fraudulent Assets Declaration Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Borno Governor Shettima Abandons Ndume, Backs Lawan For Senate President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram Attacks Chibok On Fifth Anniversary Of Mass Abduction Of Girls
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion A Legal View On Atiku’s Nigerianness By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Diezani To Forfeit Property In Lagos And Port Harcourt To Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northern Elders: There's Serious Irresponsibility Of Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Autopsy Report Exposes Force PRO Frank Mba's Lies About How Policemen Killed NSCDC Officer Ochigbo Jumbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore's Affirmative Gesture By Louis Odion
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad