Two Killed, Three Injured As 'Herdsmen' Raid Ekiti Community

Suspected herdsmen have attacked Eda, one of the communities in Iyemero town, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Invading the town in the wee hours of Monday, they killed two people and inflicted various degrees of injury on three others.

Residents identified one of the dead as Danjuma Ali, a Muslim farmer, while the identity of the second person whose body had been deposited in the morgue of the General hospital, Ikole Ekiti, was still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The victims currently receiving treatement at the emergency section of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHI), Ido Ekiti, are Jennifer Akoko, Joseph Achebe and one other victim.

"Some herders called Bororo stormed the farmstead and shot these innocent people," one resident said.

“They came around 1am and were there till dawn. Our farmers are all afraid to go their farmsteads. They all rushed to the palace of Oba Ebenezer Agboola Ogungbemi, the Olu of Iyemero Ekiti, to take refuge.

The Olu of Iyemero, Oba Ogungbemi and Olu-In-Council, restated their calls for establishment of a police station in the town to curb the attackers.

“These Fulani herders stormed the community through the border of Iyemero at Eruku in kwara state," the monarch said Chief Ariyo Abejide, his spokesman. "This makes Iyemero a porous exit and entrance, which portends dangers and insecurity to the community, ikole local government and the state in general."