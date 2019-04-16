BREAKING: INEC Suspends Further Action On Inconclusive Imo North Senatorial Election

In February, two days after the INEC office in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area in Imo North Senatorial District was set ablaze by persons suspected to be political thugs, INEC declared the senatorial election inconclusive, citing allegations of ballot box snatching, kidnapping of electoral officers and manipulation of the process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is suspending “all further proceedings and actions” on the Imo North senatorial election, which it earlier declared inconclusive in March.

According to Mallam Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC made the decision in compliance with an ex-parte order mandating it to do so.

“Further to our statement of 4th April 2019 on the setting up of a committee by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the Imo North Senatorial Election, the Commission wishes to inform the public that the Committee has completed its assignment," the commission said in a statement.

“However, the Commission has been served with an ex-parte order halting further action on the matter.

“The order, issued by the Federal High Court Abuja on 9th April, specifically ordered the permission to stay ‘ALL FURTHER PROCEEDINGS AND ACTIONS by the Respondents (INEC) pertaining or relating or connected with the declaration of Imo North Senatorial District election results of 23 February and 9- March, 2019 pending the determination of the application for prohibition’.

“The case, which was instituted by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, against INEC a day after it set up committee, has been adjourned to 30th April 2019 for hearing.”

In February, two days after the INEC office in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area in Imo North Senatorial District was set ablaze by persons suspected to be political thugs, INEC declared the senatorial election inconclusive, citing allegations of ballot box snatching, kidnapping of electoral officers and manipulation of the process.

A rerun was held on March 9, but INEC still hasn’t declared a winner.

Before the rerun, Ndubueze Patrick, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was leading Uwajumogu, his closest challenger who is also the incumbent senator and the APC candidate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Was The First To Flag It’ — Nnamdi Kanu Claims Credit For ‘Atiku Is Not A Nigerian’ Debate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics El- Rufai Sacks All Political Appointees In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Agency Demolishes AIT's 'Gate House'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Abuja Court Sentences Rights Activist IG Wala To 12 Years In Prison Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International 'We Didn't Beg Buhari For One Million Immigrants' — Canada Tells Nigerians To 'Shine Your Eyes Well'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Explains Reasons For Rearresting Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sets Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Free But EFCC Rearrests Her Immediately
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad