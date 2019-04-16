BREAKING: Nigerian Government Agency Demolishes AIT's 'Gate House'

The Gate House, a building within the premises of DAAR Communications — owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM — is currently being demolished, SaharaReporters has been told.

According to a staff member of AIT, who spoke with SaharaReporters on the phone, demolition of the building was being handled by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA).

“It is true that a demolition is going on but it is the Gate House for the security officials, and it is a little away from the main building,” said the AIT official who asked not to be named.

“Yes, it’s an AIT property but the good thing is, it's not an operational building, so its demolition will not affect the core of what AIT does”.

Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, is standing trial for alleged involvement in the diversion of N2.1 billion security funds by Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser (NSA).

He was arrested by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, last month on his return from medical treatment at the American Hospital, Dubai, with AIT quoting an immigration officer as saying Dokpesi is on the Federal Government's security watch list, and that there were instructions from above to arrest him on arrival.

Dokpesi subsequently hosted a question-and-answer session on the arrest, during which he spoke on what transpired when he was questioned at the NIS, and confirmed that there were "altercations and tempers went very high".