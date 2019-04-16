Ekiti Assembly Bans Former Deputy Speaker For Six Months For Interrupting The Speaker

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2019

 

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday banned Segun Adewumi , a former Deputy Speaker and the Peoples Democratic Party member representing Ekiti West Constituency 1, for six weeks for unduly interrupting Speaker Adeniran Alagbada.

The suspension followed a heated verbal exchange between the Speaker and the former Deputy Speaker at the plenary, prompting the Speaker to exercise his powers with which he banned him in accordance with Section 17 of the House Standing Order.

Following the suspension, the Speaker said Adewumi would be prevented from participating in any plenary session, but could only be involved in off-plenary activities of the House.

Alagbada said: “I am still the presiding officer of this House and it constitutes an infraction for any member to interrupt me when I preside, except you have an observation to make.

“But with what transpired today, it seems Hon. Adewumi did not make any observation, but only wanted to stall this proceeding and he is hereby banned for six weeks.”

Other lawmakers, in their submissions regardless of political parties, agreed with the action, saying the Speaker did not breach the Constitution and standing order in arriving at the punitive measure against Adewumi.

Also at the plenary, the Assembly passed a bill to repeal Ekiti State Official Logo Amendment Law No. 28 of 2014, as well as the bill to re-enact Ekiti State Government Official Logo Law 2011.

The lawmakers also considered Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency Bill 2019 and fixed another legislative day for further legislative processes.

However, the screening and confirmation of some political appointees earlier fixed for Tuesday was shifted on the request of the Executive.

