Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for running a hellish country.

Tweeted via her official handle @Realomosexy, she wrote: "The country under your watch is Hellish! @YOsibanjo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation, Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men will make this Country implode!!! It is Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere".

The tweet has since gone viral, prompting Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, to fire back at the actress in a counter-tweet.

Writing via @BashirAhmaad, she said: "Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions."

Omotola, seemingly disgusted by the backlash she received from the government, tweeted @RealOmosexy: "Now you see why people will rather just go on with their own business and not speak up? Lol... Thank God for grace. We do it for a better tomorrow. If the country totally breaks down everyone suffers irrespective of how rich, poor, whatever party, exposed or retarded you are....so."

She also replied Ahmad, saying: "As long as you're not insinuating that I am not working CLEAN for my money... I hear you. Its good that there are some progress... Do you truly want to say you dont see all that's really wrong? Can we fight for our future in truth for once? Without being partisan?"

Omotola's tweet sparked outrage on Twitter, with users of the social media platform arguing for and against her claims.