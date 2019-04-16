Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'

Omotola's tweet sparked outrage on Twitter, with users of the social media platform arguing for and against her claims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2019

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for running a hellish country.

Tweeted via her official handle @Realomosexy, she wrote: "The country under your watch is Hellish! @YOsibanjo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation, Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men will make this Country implode!!! It is Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere".

The tweet has since gone viral, prompting Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, to fire back at the actress in a counter-tweet.

Writing via @BashirAhmaad, she said: "Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions."

Omotola, seemingly disgusted by the backlash she received from the government, tweeted @RealOmosexy: "Now you see why people will rather just go on with their own business and not speak up? Lol... Thank God for grace. We do it for a better tomorrow. If the country totally breaks down everyone suffers irrespective of how rich, poor, whatever party, exposed or retarded you are....so." 

She also replied Ahmad, saying: "As long as you're not insinuating that I am not working CLEAN for my money... I hear you. Its good that there are some progress... Do you truly want to say you dont see all that's really wrong? Can we fight for our future in truth for once? Without being partisan?"

Omotola's tweet sparked outrage on Twitter, with users of the social media platform arguing for and against her claims.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics El- Rufai Sacks All Political Appointees In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Borno Governor Shettima Abandons Ndume, Backs Lawan For Senate President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Appeal Court Sacks Peter Akpatason As Edo APC Candidate Despite Winning House Of Reps Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Abuja Court Sentences Rights Activist IG Wala To 12 Years In Prison Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Agency Demolishes AIT's 'Gate House'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics El- Rufai Sacks All Political Appointees In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Panel Proposes Sack Of NHIS Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sets Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Free But EFCC Rearrests Her Immediately
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Train Crushes Two Lying On Rail Track To Death In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders NBC Boss To Appear 'Even If On Stretcher' Over Misappropriation Of N2.5bn
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Prisons Boss Ja’afaru Ahmed Blocks Investigation Of Sodomy At Maiduguri Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad